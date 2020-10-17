Chapman Township, Pa. – State police at Selinsgrove said they are investigating an animal cruelty incident in Snyder County.

Police said they responded to the report of an animal cruelty incident on Hill Top Road in Chapman Township between 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 11 and 8:06 a.m. on Oct. 14.

"Through further investigation it was discovered a cat was shot and killed by an unknown actor(s)," Trooper Logan Brouse wrote in an Oct. 16 press release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570-374-8145.