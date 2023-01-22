Montoursville, Pa. — An 18-year-old Williamsport man was arrested after he allegedly skipped ringing up items while working as a cashier.

Jaheem Brown passed customers' items through without scanning them seven different times, according to a police affidavit. Walmart loss prevention officers watched video of the incidents and alerted Montoursville Police on Jan. 7.

The thefts were allegedly committed between November and December of 2022, according to the investigator with the store. Brown provided a written confession to police after being questioned about the incidents.

Investigators estimated the total cost of the stolen items at 1,032, according to an affidavit.

Brown was charged with third-degree felony retail theft. He posted $7,500 unsecured bail the same day as being charged and was released from custody.

Brown is scheduled to appear before Judge Gary Whiteman on Jan. 30 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.