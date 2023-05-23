Philadelphia, Pa. — On Sept. 5, 2020, police found a woman deceased in Philadelphia. She was the mother of a little boy: Tyson Jones.

In the days following the death of Kristi Gardner, family members told police they were unable to locate her son, Tyson, and he was reported missing. His father had been deceased since 2015, and extended family had no face-to-face contact with Kristi or Tyson since 2017, police report.

An investigation has revealed that Tyson Jones has not been seen since May of 2017 and his current whereabouts are unknown.

The mother and child did move often during 2017, according to police. They were known to have frequented the following areas:

400 Block of Central Ave in Cheltenham, Pa.

500 block of E. Mayland St Philadelphia, Pa.

300 block N. Redfield St Philadelphia, Pa.

Tyson was born Aug. 5, 2013. He is biracial, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information regarding Tyson Jones is asked to contact Philadelphia police tipline at tips@phillypolice.com or call 215-686-TIPS (8477), or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107

All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing persons.

