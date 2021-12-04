Harrisburg, Pa. — A Former member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives has pleaded guilty to theft charges, according to Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

Margo Davidson was previously charged with stealing from the Commonwealth by filing fraudulent per diem requests and various expenses through the State House Comptroller’s Office.

“With her actions, Davidson betrayed both her constituents and her oath of office,” said Shapiro. “Today is further proof that no one is above the law and that everyone who holds office in Pennsylvania is accountable to the law and the people.”

Davidson was previously charged in July of 2021, when she also resigned from public office and paid full restitution of $6,925.

On Thursday, Davidson pleaded guilty to one count of theft by deception, one count of solicitation to hindering apprehension or prosecution, two counts of reporting by candidate and political committee, and one count of organization of political committees.

Unlike most private- and public-sector employers, state lawmakers often aren’t required to provide any proof when seeking reimbursement from taxpayer-funded accounts, according to Spotlight Pa.

On the campaign side, the public can’t see thousands of dollars of election expenses lumped together under vague categories and charged to credit cards.

As a result of Davidson's plea, she has been barred from ever holding public office in Pennsylvania again.