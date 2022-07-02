Williamsport, Pa. — Several witnesses told State Police investigators they saw a student caretaker carrying a belt in his hand or threatening a child with it.

Reginald Gallman, 55, was assigned to a six-year-old student at Donald E. Schick Elementary School and was walking down a hallway with them on May 31. The child fell to the floor which led Gallman to remove his belt and threaten to hit them with it, police said.

Investigators spoke with two witnesses about the incident.

The first witness stated they did not see Gallman remove the belt, but could see that he had it in his hand when the incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. in the afternoon. The second witness watched Gallman remove the belt and threaten the child as they lay on the floor, according to an affidavit.

Corporal Rebecca Parker spoke with the child’s mother, who reported a similar story to her during the interview. The incident was allegedly reported to the principal at the school, as well.

Gallman was interviewed by Parker on June 7 at the Montoursville State Police Barracks. During the interview, Gallman allegedly stated the belt was removed because it had broken.

Gallman was charged with first-degree misdemeanor terroristic threats with the intent to terrorize another person and harassment. A preliminary hearing with Judge Gary Whiteman is scheduled for Aug. 15. No bail is listed for Gallman.

Docket sheet

