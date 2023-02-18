Williamsport, Pa. — Concerned about a card used to pay her UGI bill, a woman sent text messages to the owner, stating a man had pictures of her credit card on his phone.

After agreeing to pay a UGI bill in exchange for staying at their home, Charles Frances Kaelin, 30, of Williamsport allegedly used the photographed numbers to follow through with his obligation. Sensing something was wrong, the woman called the card owner’s mother and informed her.

Discovering an unconfirmed charge of $400 on her debit card, the woman went to the Williamsport Bureau of Police headquarters on Oct. 28 to report the incident, investigators said. The accuser provided statements that showed a payment for the amount had been completed to UGI on Oct. 1, according to the affidavit.

“[Card owner] has never given Kaelin permission to use or photograph the number on her debit card,” Officer Charles Schwab said.

Kaelin allegedly sent messages to an unknown person that stated “…she uses that card and it’s always on there the 29th at midnight” and “I’m hitting that jawn (sic) exactly at midnight…”, according to Schwab.

Kaelin is charged with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, and access device fraud, according to court records. Kaelin is scheduled to appear before Judge Aaron Biichle on March 16 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.