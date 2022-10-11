Carbon-Monoxide.jpg
Canva

Allentown, Pa. — As reported by WFMZ, the Allentown Fire Department responded to a 911 call Tuesday morning for an unconscious child. Upon arrival, high carbon monoxide levels were discovered, causing a complete evacuation of the facility.

Over twenty-five people, including children and staff from the Happy Smiles Learning Center, were then taken to area hospitals. All are believed to be in stable condition.

