Harrisburg, Pa. — Legislation is set to be introduced in the Pennsylvania state senate that would provide the framework for Pennsylvania to implement carbon dioxide capture and sequestration (CSS) projects in the state, which is currently a federally regulated practice.

“This legislation is a proactive step to secure Pennsylvania’s future as a hub for carbon capture and sequestration,” Yaw said. “It’s a pragmatic solution to a problem that we all want to solve – reducing our carbon emissions without crippling the reliability of our existing power grid.”

Currently, only the federal Environmental Protection Agency claims authority for CCS, a process that removes carbon dioxide from the atmosphere emitted from sources, like coal-fired power plants and other industrial sites, for reuse or storage underground.

The Great Plains Institute, using data from a 2009 Department of Conservation and Natural Resources report, estimates the state could store about 2.4 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide underground. This is equivalent to the level of greenhouse gases emitted from 517 million gas-powered passenger vehicles annually, according to the EPA.

“Pennsylvania is uniquely qualified to develop a vast CCS network, thanks to our robust energy industry and extensive geological formations,” Yaw said. “We should act now to establish a solid regulatory framework that will attract investment and development and economic opportunity for decades to come.”

