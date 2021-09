Cummings Twp., Pa. -- At 2 p.m. Thursday, the Lycoming County Police and Fire Radio Facebook page posted about a water rescue in progress on the 6200 block of Little Pine Creek Rd.

The vehicle was reported to be swept away with two people inside.

Waterville, Jersey Shore, and Jersey Shore EMS responded. Very quickly, rescue boats and DCNR rangers joined on scene to aid in the rescue.

There is no word yet on the outcome of the rescue. NorthcentralPa.com will report on this developing story.