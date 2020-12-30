Mount Carmel, Pa. – At 3:30 a.m. this morning, a car drove into the side of the Turkey Hill Gas Station in Mount Carmel.

An individual driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee struck the building, reports the Northumberland County Fire and Emergency Department. At the time of the incident, the store was not busy and there were no injuries.

Photographer D. Scicchitano shared photos of the crash to his Facebook, which were re-shared by the Northumberland County Fire and Emergency Department's Facebook page with details about the crash.

The store will be closed while the damage is cleaned up and repaired.