A car crashed into the second floor of a house in Clearfield County on Sunday evening, according to Junction Fire Company's Facebook.

The rescue company arrived on the scene in Decatur Township within minutes. Upon arrival, they found a vehicle lodged into the house and the driver safely out of the vehicle.

Crew members helped the homeowners put a tarp on the hole to protect the house from upcoming storms, according to the post.

The post did not mention any serious injuries to the driver or the homeowners.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.