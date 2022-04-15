Bloomsburg, Pa. — A driver who smashed into a porch and fled on foot in the early morning hours Friday is likely facing DUI charges, according to police.

Bloomsburg police were called to a crash at the intersection of East and East Fourth Street around 1 a.m. and saw a white Chevrolet Malibu that had driven onto the sidewalk and into a porch.

The small porch and railing was destroyed and the car appeared heavily damaged, police say. The driver, later identified as 25-year-old Jahad Hakeem Roberts, fled on foot. Witnesses were able to describe Roberts, who was caught a short time later after a foot chase, reports say.

Roberts was taken to Geisinger-Bloomsburg Hospital for treatment of minor injuries and for suspicion of DUI. Charges are pending the results of the blood test, according to police.

It's not the first time Roberts has been allegedly caught drunk behind the wheel, court records show.

He pleaded guilty to driving drunk in Scott Township in February, 2020 and served six months probation. He was arrested in Scott Township again for DUI in August, 2020 and was jailed for 45 days, according to court records. He was also ordered to serve four years on probation.

In March, Roberts was arrested in Northumberland County and charged with DUI and driving with a suspended license. That court case is still pending.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.