Williamsport, Pa. — Tonight’s Williamsport Potato Capers (Williamsport Crosscutters) game against the Trenton Thunder has been canceled due to rain and high winds. This game will not be made-up.
All tickets dated August 4, 2023 can be exchanged for a ticket of the same value to ANY remaining 2023 Cutters home game.
Williamsport will now open their two-game series against the Trenton Thunder tomorrow night at 6:35pm at Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field. The following promotions are scheduled;
Post-Game Fireworks – Fireworks after the game set to an Eagles theme. Presented by Hamilton Patriot, Pepsi, Professional Petroleum, & WZXR along with the Best Western, Gavl, & ZY Pryotechnics.
Fans with questions may call the Cutters Hotline at (570) 326-3389.