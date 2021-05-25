Wellsboro, Pa. - From 8 a.m. to noon on Sunday, May 30, the Canyon Pilots Association will host their annual All-You-Can-Eat Memorial Day Weekend Fly-In Breakfast.

Stop by the commercial corporate hangar at the Wellsboro Johnson Airport just west of Wellsboro and see what the pilots are cooking up as aircraft come and go!

The hangar doors will be left open to improve airflow. The breakfast is open to the public and will be held rain or shine. Handicapped parking will be along Airport Road near the hangar. Others can park along the roadway and in the parking area near the main gate.

On the menu are ham, eggs, buckwheat pancakes, coffee, and orange juice. The Pilots Association requests a donation of $10 for adults and $5 for youngsters ages 3 to 8 years old. Children 2 and under will be admitted free.

Weather permitting, pilots in various types of full-size aircraft will fly to the airport for this year’s breakfast.

"People who attend are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and, as soon as they finish eating, to join family members and friends outdoors to chat and watch airplanes land and take off," said Tom Freeman.

"We are asking people to social distance while eating breakfast and to wear masks and social distance outdoors," Freeman added.

Members of the Canyon Country Ultralight Club will show off a display of ultralight aircraft outdoors. The Mountain Modelaires will display radio controlled airplanes and helicopters and, as long as supplies last, will give away free foam gliders to eight- to twelve-year-olds to assemble at home.

For more information about the breakfast or flight instruction scholarships for youths aged 16 and older, email Tom Freeman at av8slow@gmail.com.