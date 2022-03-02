Canton, Pa. —State Police in Wilkes Barre said Nathan Mitchell Bassett, 29, of Canton delivered an 8-ball of methamphetamine to a confidential informant in March of 2021.

Bassett appeared in Bradford County Court this week for a preliminary hearing after being charged with felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, third-degree criminal use of a communication facility, and intentional possession of a controlled substance. Court records show charges were filed against Bassett on Jan. 31, 2021 after an investigation by the State Police Vice Unit.

State Police said they monitored a confidential informant, who met Bassett near the 30 block of East South Avenue to complete a transaction for methamphetamine.

Troopers observed the CI get into a vehicle with Bassett, who allegedly delivered the methamphetamine. A search of the CI after the transaction turned up the illegal substance.

Bassett is being held at the Bradford County Prison on $70,000 monetary bail.

