Wiliamsport, Pa. — A 33-year-old woman is facing felony theft charges after police say she stole candy from a grocery store.

Cody Lynn Reynolds, of High Street, allegedly stuffed Easter egg candies in her purse while shopping at Wegmans on William Street on April 16 around 2:45 p.m., according to police.

A loss prevention officer called police and said Reynolds hadn't left the store with the candies, though they'd watched her on surveillance video hiding them in her bag, charges say.

Officers arrived and watched as Reynolds reportedly left the store without paying for the candy. She pulled them out of her purse when she got to her car and tried to put them in plastic bag, but police stopped her, arrest papers say.

The candy was valued at $33. Police say Reynolds has been arrested four times for retail theft, making the latest charge a felony.

