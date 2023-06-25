Williamsport, Pa. — Approaching six months in office, freshman State Rep. Jamie Flick (R-83) joins a growing list of bipartisan House members promising to meet their colleagues across the aisle—in the middle—in order to pass legislation in a divided legislature.

At a recent press conference, legislators, led by Rep. Flick, unveiled a bipartisan “Meet Me in the Middle” Caucus. State Reps Jill Cooper (R-Westmoreland), Stephen Kinsey (D-Philadelphia), and Patty Kim (D-Dauphin/Cumberland) join Rep. Flick as caucus co-chairs.

Twenty-seven House Democrats and 21 Republicans hope to “pass common-sense legislation that benefits the people of Pennsylvania,” according to a news release. The caucus is designed to foster more cooperation between the parties, reduce polarization, and find paths to work together.

"Many households are made up of both Republicans and Democrats," said Flick, "and somehow they're able to function and still get along." The caucus, which has attracted moderates from both sides, is set up to emulate the same idea—to acknowledge that not everyone agrees on the same things, but together, they can still function and even thrive.

Joining the caucus is consistent with Flick’s background as a “political outsider.” In the 2022 primary, he defeated Ann Kaufmann, the Lycoming County Republican Committee-backed candidate, to replace Jeff Wheeland. Flick won by 230 votes.

The 83rd district comprises the city of Williamsport, surrounding municipalities, and parts of Union County.

"Based on discussions with many people in my district, Pennsylvanians want to see more bipartisanship and they want lawmakers to work together more on the issues that impact them every day," Flick said. Those issues include rising energy costs, inflation, mental health support and more. "It makes sense we reflect this in Harrisburg," he continued.

State House Democrats hold a slim 102 majority, versus a 101 Republican minority. Despite any legislation passed in House or Senate chambers, Gov. Josh Shapiro holds veto power with a Democrat-controlled House in lockstep. It's the first time in recent memory a Democratic governor was elected to directly replace another. Flick, it appears, is the area’s only House member willing to “meet in the middle.”

Pushback to bipartisanship

“The caucus was open to every member,” Flick said. Many legislators agreed the need for the caucus is real. “We’ve received a lot of positive feedback.” Many in his own party went out of their way to thank him for forming the caucus, he said.

“The historic number of freshmen legislators this session means a unique opportunity to do something positive. What we’ve been doing isn’t working," Flick said.

Freshman legislators are less tied to the old ways of doing things, like holding grudges that might stymie legislation. Pushback, he expects, could come from various groups and organizations who "don’t believe Republicans should work with Democrats for any reason, or vice versa.”

A Second Amendment Caucus member, Flick said that just because he’s willing to negotiate with House Democrats doesn’t mean he’s not conservative in his values on issues—such as “fiscal responsibility, and protecting our unborn, along with the Second Amendment.”

"But if we don't talk, we can't make deals. You get to know each other and you get things done," he said.

Pennsylvania legislators are among the country’s highest paid. Yet the number of bills introduced in Harrisburg has fallen over 20% the last 30 years. Percentage of passed legislation fell even further, Spotlight PA reported back in 2019.

“We’re paid $100,000 a year and it’s ridiculous when you think about how the salary hasn't reflected the work,” he said. Notably, Flick donated an $8,000 pay raise to fire departments in his district.

Flick, a businessman who is facing reelection in 2024, said legislators need to bring more bipartisan bills to the floor and pass more common-sense legislation. He said he is “finding ways to work in a Democrat-controlled legislature and be productive for my district.”

The caucus is already paying dividends, he noted. Legislation that Flick recently introduced is now being sponsored by both Republicans and Democrats.

