Williamsport, Pa. – Williamsport Bureau of Fire is on the scene of a working house fire at 645 Campbell St., Williamsport.

The fire was called in as a porch fire with two possible entrapments around 5 p.m. on Friday afternoon.

According to Lycoming County Department of Public Safety scanner calls, firefighters dropped hoses at First Avenue and ran them up Park Avenue to Campbell.

Williamsport Bureau of Police units blocked traffic on Park Avenue from east of Campbell Street, including the Campbell and Park intersection.

The fire damaged at least one house next door by melting the siding.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.