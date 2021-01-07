Trout Run, Pa. – Camp Susque is delivering their homemade sticky buns to area hospitals to spread cheer and encourage local healthcare heroes.

Sticky buns were delivered to Divine Providence, Williamsport and Muncy hospitals on Wednesday, January 6, and deliveries will be made to UPMC Lock Haven, UPMC Cole, and UPMC Soldiers and Sailors hospitals in the northern tier on Thursday, January 7. Over 1200 sticky buns will be delivered between these locations.

“We hope this boost and show of support to our health care workers. It is a joy to give back and to help, in a small way, encourage health care workers who have been working hard and long hours since the beginning of this pandemic.” says Jamie Sanders of Camp Susque.

The idea came from Camp director Peter Swift who shared, “We are not able to go about our usual business so we have been looking for ways to encourage and support our community. This is just one small way that we can help.”

Camp Susque has initiated other programs to aid the community during the COVID pandemic. They are currently open to visitors who have limited internet access for the purposes of sharing their Wi-Fi in the parking lot and limited spaces indoors. Susque has also opened their doors with free lodging for health care workers who are in need of a place to quarantine.