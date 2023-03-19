Trout Run, Pa. — Recent renovations to Camp Susque were completed this week, marked by celebrations and a ribbon cutting ceremony.

On Tuesday, March 14, Camp Susque staff were joined by local leaders and business owners celebrating a new dish room and walk-in cooler/freezer.

The new dish room separates the food prep area from the dish cleaning area, expanding both spaces and creating better workflow and a more streamlined dish washing system.

The new walk-in cooler/freezer combo more than doubles the camp's capacity for refrigeration and freezer space, lowering energy costs, saving food costs, and creating a more organized food system. The new freezer cools one large space instead of several small ones, making it more energy efficient than the camp's previous equipment.

Now, Camp Susque can take advantage of purchasing in bulk, having the space to plan ahead, and won't need to take daily trips to grocery stores during busy months.

In addition to the kitchen upgrades, a new standby generator and electrical upgrades were installed.

The ribbon cutting coincided with pi day, so naturally the camp made sure to sprinkle the day with a generous helping of pi-related puns while presenting the new upgrades to guests.

To go along with the ice cream pie, custom Camp Susque ice cream bowls were presented to project sponsors who helped to make the new upgrades possible.

Supporters include Chimney Cricket; C&E Containers, Inc.; C.H.Waltz Sons, Inc.; Horizon Federal Credit Union; Jersey Shore State Bank; M&T Bank; Woodlands Bank; the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED); and the Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP).

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.