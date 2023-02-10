Lamar, Pa. — State Police Troopers located a large amount of cocaine after they stopped a driver who allegedly displayed several indicators of intentional deception while driving.

Trooper Jeremy Hoy of PSP Lamar stopped Joseph Grant Nicosia, 60, of Los Angeles, Ca., on Feb. 2 at approximately 8:22 a.m. as he traveled westbound on Interstate 80 in Lamar Township, according to an affidavit.

After stopping the vehicle, Hoy approached the Toyota 4-Runner from the passenger side. "Before I even reached the passenger window, the driver was yelling to me about the reason for the traffic stop," Hoy wrote.

Nicosia was noncompliant, according to the affidavit. He allegedly refused to get out of the vehicle or provide an updated agreement for the rental car. Nicosia denied Hoy’s request to search the vehicle, police said.

As they spoke, Hoy noticed a couple large shoe boxes he claimed were “taped in the same manner that parcel boxes are interdicted and found to contain bulk amounts of illegal narcotics and US currency.”

Nicosia told troopers he was traveling from Newark, N.J. to Pittsburgh to see family, Hoy said.

“Nicosia provided an unsolicited story of travel which lacked specific details and he appeared to not know his destination,” said Hoy of his initial interview with the driver. There was also no luggage in the car.

Nicosia told the officer there were no illegal narcotics inside the car but denied a search request. He allegedly hesitated when asked about methamphetamine, ultimately replying “I don’t have anything,” to the question, Hoy said.

Judge John Maggs approved a search warrant that was executed by investigators on Feb. 2. Discovered in the two shoes boxes, divided into 10 separate vacuum-sealed bags, were 22 pounds of cocaine. Investigators estimated the total value of the cocaine to be approximately $350,000, according to the affidavit.

Nicosia is being held on charges of felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Court records show he has been unable to post $167,000 monetary bail that was set by Mills during a preliminary arraignment.

A preliminary hearing with Mills has been set for March 20.

