Washington, D.C. – Early Wednesday morning, busloads of Trump supporters from Lycoming, Union, Columbia, and Bradford counties departed for Washington D.C.

Setting out to "answer our President's call," the groups joined thousands of Trump supporters in the nation's capital. The day would end in violence.

The Morning Call reported 68 people were arrested by D.C. authorities, and cited at least a dozen people from Pennsylvania, including two on charges of unlawful entry and one on a charge of possession of a prohibited weapon. Others were cited for curfew violations.

A woman who was shot inside the U.S. Capitol died later that night from her injuries. Additionally, authorities are reporting multiple participants in the events died from "medical injuries," including one local men.

A Schuylkill County man, 50-year-old Benjamin Philips of Ringtown, was among the dead. Phillips reportedly succumbed to an “apparent medical emergency,” according to the chief of the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department.

Phillips was a web developer and founder of the website Trumparoo, a social media site for supporters of President Trump. According to the Associated Press, Phillips' profile on the site "said he was organizing a bus from the Bloomsburg area to go to the rally;" however, he reportedly drove to D.C. in "a van along with Trump-related memorabilia he had produced."

Individuals who took the bus from Bradford County bus reportedly arrived safely, according to a post made at 6:30 p.m. to the Bradford County Pa. Red Wave Events Facebook page. "All D.C. patriots are safe and sound, have cleared the city and are on their way home," read the post.

Individuals from Lycoming County may have been directly involved in storming the inside of the Capitol Building, including a man named James M. Pulizzi who posted photos detailing events and even a live stream. Pulizzi has since deleted his Facebook.

Across the country, people have demanded that those who participated in the violence at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday are held accountable for their actions. Officials have responded stating they do plan to hold individuals accountable.

“The violence and destruction that occurred yesterday at our Nation’s Capitol Building was reprehensible and repugnant. Our office will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law any individual who traveled from the Middle District of Pennsylvania to Washington D.C. with the intent to incite or commit those violent and destructive acts," said acting United States Attorney Bruce D. Brandler. "We also stand ready to assist our law enforcement partners to identify any individual who committed any federal offense connected to those abhorrent activities.”