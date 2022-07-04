Williamsport, Pa. — More than a dozen businesses, including seven in Lycoming County, were cited for violating liquor laws by the State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement recently.

The agency investigated 35 complaints and issued 14 violation citations; another 24 warning letters were issued. Here's a list of the alleged violations:

Columbia County

Food Express Beer and Deli, Berwick: Between April 27 and May 17, employees failed to adhere to the conditions of the agreement entered into with the board placing additional restrictions upon the license.

Ruby Tuesday, Bloomsburg: Between Nov. 22 and May 5, owners failed to notify the board within 15 days of a change of manager.

Lycoming County

The Giant Company, Williamsport: On May 17, employees sold a 20-year-old alcohol.

Trail Inn, Cogan Station: On May 17, employees sold a 20-year-old alcohol.

Happy Acres, Waterville: Between July 25, 2021 and May 18, owners failed to notify the board within 15 days of a change of manager.

Gamble Farm Inn, Jersey Shore: On May 17, employees sold a 20-year-old alcohol.

Sheetz #530, Muncy: On May 25, employees sold an 18-year-old alcohol.

JP's Sports Bar and Grill, South Wiliamsport: On March 1, the business failed to display documentation that the premises meets all sanitary requirements for a public eating space.

Tivoli Tavern, Hughesville: On May 19, employees sold a minor alcohol.

Northumberland County

Front Street Station, Northumberland: On April 24, employees sold a 19-year-old alcohol. Between Sept. 23, 2018 and May 17, 2022, owners failed to have bartenders complete RAMP server/seller training within six months of being hired.

Danley's Hotel, Sunbury: Between May 11 and June 9, owners failed to adhere to the conditions of the agreement entered into with the board placing additional restrictions upon the license.

Potter County

Wonder Bar, Galeton: Between April 26 and June 2, owners failed to comply with the order mandating responsible alcohol management certification.



Sullivan County

Hillsgrove Beverage, Hillsgrove: On May 19, employees sold a 19-year-old alcohol.

Colley Pub, Dushore: On May 19, employees sold a 19-year-old alcohol.

