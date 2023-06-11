Williamsport, Pa. — The Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement issued warning and violation letters to more than two dozen establishments during May, officials say.

The bureau received 51 complaints, issued 4 violation letters, and 24 warning letters for those businesses violating the state's liquor laws. According to records, none of the establishments were cited and the bureau didn't make any criminal arrests.

Here's a list of businesses that were allegedly found to be in violation:

Clinton County

Sheetz, Mill Hall: Failed to notify the Liquor Control Board of a change of manager within 15 days, between April 8-18.

Columbia County

Wagon Shed, Bloomsburg: Failed to have bartender complete Responsible Alcohol Management Program (RAMP) training within six months of being hired, from March 3 through April 5.

Ruby Tuesday, Bloomsburg: Failed to have board-approved manager complete RAMP training within 180 days of the board's approval, between March 22 and April 14.

Lycoming County

Texas Roadhouse, Williamsport: On May 8, failed to post signage required by the Clean Indoor Air Act.

Northumberland County

East Cameron Township Fire Co., Shamokin: Failed to have bartender complete RAMP training within six months of being hired, between March 2 and May 7.

Jan Sobieski Society, Kulpmont: Failed to keep "complete and truthful records" of the business for the two years preceding April of 2023; failed to maintain records in conformity of the Liquor Code, between April 2022-2023.

Lisa's Milltown Deli, Milton: Sold alcoholic beverages on April 1, 5,7, 8, 10-12, and 16-18 while having an expired license.

Sunbury Steam Fire Engine Co., Sunbury: Failed to have bartender complete RAMP training within six months of being hired, between May 7, 2022 through March 28, 2023; On 18 days between Nov. 11, 2022 and March 25, 2023, held more than 12 self-sponsored catered event and more than one self-sponsored catered event per month.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.