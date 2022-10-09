Williamsport, Pa. — The state's liquor control officers cited numerous businesses in the region last month, including four that sold alcohol to minors, police say.

Officers in the District Enforcement region 6, which covers Bradford, Clinton, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, and Union counties, received 88 complaints in September. Of the 17 businesses checked for age compliance, five failed, records show.

Police made three arrests, issued 10 violation letters, and sent another 20 warning letters for violating liquor laws.

Here are the businesses reportedly found out of compliance:

Lycoming County

505: Sept. 12, underage liquor sales.

Beverage Barn: Sept. 2, underage liquor sales.

J and R Tavern: Sept. 2, underage liquor sales.

Montour County

Continental Fire Company: July 1-31, illegal operation of small games of chance; Feb. 2-July 7, failed to submit reports to the state Department of Revenue; July 8, submitted a report that did not include all required information or included false or inaccurate information.

Northumberland County

Milton Moose Lodge No. 171: Feb. 2-June 8, failed to submit reports to the state Department of Revenue.

Sunoco, Watsontown: On four days in May and five days in June, sold beer in excess of 192 oounces in a single sale.

Penn's Tavern: Jan. 16-Aug. 2, failed to notify the Liquor Control Board of a change of manager.

Potter County

Laurelwood Inn and Steakhouse: Aug. 21 and Aug. 28, and Sept. 4, sold liquor or beer on Sunday after 2 a.m.

Snyder County

Mid-Penn Beverage: July 11, underage liquor sales; July 16-Aug. 10, failed to have bartender complete training within six months of being hired.

Selinsgrove Hotel: July 17, sold alcohol to visibly intoxicated person.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.