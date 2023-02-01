Old Lycoming Township, Pa. — A custom apparel embroidery shop that temporarily closed after their building was hit by an SUV in January is back open for business.

Robert Williams, owner of 2310 Apparel on 2310 Lycoming Creek Road, said the Jan. 24 crash "turned things upside down" for a short while, as they inspected the damage and figured out a way to move forward.

Old Lycoming Township Codes Department examined and condemned the structure immediately after the crash. Williams said he was able to get a construction company to bolster the corner of the shop where it was hit and allow them access to the building. Gas and electric services are back on, and the embroidery and printing machines are running.

"We're operational now," said Williams, "we just can't have the public come into the building."

The company, which customizes apparel, including business uniforms, sports teams, clothes for school fundraisers, and personal gifts, can deliver orders or meet customers in the parking lot to pick up orders.

"We did lose one printer, and had to fix some machines, but we didn't lose any data," Williams reported.

2310 Apparel has three employees. All three have continued on with the shop and are back to work. No one was in the structure at the time of the crash, which occurred just after midnight.

The SUV, driven by Heather Ann James, 45, of Cogan Station, was traveling south on Lycoming Creek Rd., crossed the northbound lane, and plowed directly into the building, police said. Fresh tracks in the dirt showed a clear path from the road into the building.

James has been charged with driving without a license and operating a vehicle without a valid inspection for that Jan. 24 crash. This is her second driving without a license charge. James pleaded guilty to driving without a license in April of 2022, according to court documents.

Related reading: SUV slams into building, alcohol likely a contributing factor: Lycoming Regional Police

A passenger in the vehicle was identified as Nicholas Anthony Cardenis, 57, of Carnesville, Ga. Both occupants were taken by ambulance to UPMC Williamsport for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Visit 2310 Apparel on Facebook to learn more about the business, which has been operating for nearly 10 years.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.