Updated Dec. 15, 11:40 a.m.

Williamsport, Pa. -- According to Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter, the already besieged City Hall building has taken on more damage.

"At 1:30 a.m. this morning, the Williamsport Bureau of Fire responded to an alarm at 245 West 4th Street (City Hall). It was determined that a coil broke in the air handler within the heating system above the second floor ceiling," a news release said.

Plumbing burst causing "extremely" hot water to release in the building. According to the mayor's statement, the basement, first floor, and second floor sustained significant water damage and the building is being examined for structural integrity.

The mayor's office will release updates as they become available.

City Hall is currently empty, as all administrative and executive staff have moved to offices in the Trade and Transit Centre. Williamsport Bureau of Police have relocated to the former Peter Herdic Transportation Museum location.

The front of the building along West 4th St. is under construction for the installation of a handicap accessible ramp.

A federal lawsuit against the City of Williamsport for failing to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, required that the City make multiple renovations and changes to the building.

"Short of a Federal judge telling us we can stop the project, the ramp has to go in," said Slaughter. "A court order mandates that the ramp is installed," he reiterated.

