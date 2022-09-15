Williamsport, Pa. — A Cogan Station man was charged with burglary after a woman discovered him inside her apartment.

The woman said she had left the apartment on the 5000 block of Lycoming Creek Road in Hepburn Township around noon on Sept. 10, and came home just after 10 p.m.

When she got home, she said she saw a man in her apartment and called 911 to report the intruder, but as he climbed out of her window, she identfied him as someone she knew, according to the police affidavit.

When police arrived, they found the woman standing out front with Bernard Alfred Kahn sitting by her.

The woman said Kahn had been invited to the apartment in the past, but did not have permission to enter it on this day.

Seemingly in no rush to leave the property, Kahn had allegedly made himself a cup of tea during the burglary, Chief Christopher Kriner said. Police estimated Kahn had been inside the home for more than 10 hours.

A few items were allegedly taken from the residence, including tea and cherries which were found in Kahn’s pockets after he was detained, Kriner said.

Kahn was charged with first-degree burglary, criminal trespassing, and theft by unlawful taking on Sept. 11, according to a court summary. Kahn was incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $10,000 monetary bail.

He will appear before Judge William Solomon on Sept. 21 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

