Sunbury, Pa. – State police at Stonington are investigating a burglary at Youth Challenge International in Sunbury.

An unknown person or persons broke a window to gain entry to the building at 1810 Snydertown Road in Upper Augusta Township.

The suspect damaged the glass inside the building and the front door, Trooper Jared Muir reported in Nov. 9 press release.

The burglary occurred around 3 p.m. on Nov. 7, Muir said.

The press release does not state whether or not any items were stolen from the building.

"If you have any information regarding this case, please contact the Pennsylvania State Police Stonington barracks and reference the incident number," Muir said.

The incident number is PA 2020-1575876.