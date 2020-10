Williamsport, Pa. – Due to an early morning burglary, National Range & Armory, 531 Washington Boulevard, Williamsport, announced they will be closed today.

"Everyone is OK," the range said. "Our security systems did their jobs & police are actively looking for suspects."

The armory said they are working to perform repairs to the utilities and building.

"We anticipate being open for normal business hours tomorrow," the business said on Facebook.