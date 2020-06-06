A Beaver Springs man is behind bars after allegedly burglarizing multiple campers in Northumberland County and then publicly disrobing, state police at Stonington reported.

Andy L. Catherman, 46, was arraigned Friday on charges including burglary, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, theft, indecent exposure and terroristic threats.

He was incarcerated in lieu of $100,000 monetary bail set by Northumberland County District Judge Michael P. Toomey.

Catherman allegedly entered multiple campers at Nikomahs Campground, 200 Spruce Hollow Road, Upper Augusta Township, around midnight on June 5.

Catherman is accused of "alarming people, committing thefts, criminal mischief, and eventually [Catherman] took his clothes off," Trooper Nathan R. Messner said.

"The actor was under the influence of narcotics and stated that if he had a gun, he would have shot the troopers on scene," Messner wrote.

Victims in the case are listed as a man and a woman from Sunbury, and a man from Mount Carmel.

Catherman was cleared at Shamokin Hospital prior to being placed in Northumberland County Jail, according to police.