Troy, Pa. — State Police in Towanda said they discovered stolen items in the back of a car after neighbors reported a man go into an abandoned house.

Residents in the area saw Harold Dean Vandyke enter the abandoned house on July 16 just before 4 a.m. and called the state police barracks in Towanda to report him. Trooper Dane Smith arrived at the property near the 600 block of Knight Drive in Troy Township to witness Vandyke get into a Chevrolet Malibu.

Smith said Vandyke, 61, was stopped and identified through a Pennsylvania driver’s license. A second person in the passenger seat was identified as 28-year-old Brianna Lynn Brock.

Authorities discovered two hoes, two shovels, a pull saw, a sickle, a trashcan, two speakers, a gas light, eight records, a wooden box, two gas cans, and a dart board in the back of the vehicle.

Both admitted to taking the items, along with using a pipe to smoke methamphetamine that was located in Vandyke's pocket . They were taken into custody and arraigned the same night before being detained to the Bradford County Prison.

Vandyke and Brock were charged with two counts of first-degree felony burglary, criminal trespassing, theft by unlawful taking, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Judge Todd Carr set bail at $65,000 for Vandyke. Brock posted $15,000 bail on July 16 and was released from custody.

Vandyke docket sheet

Brock docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.