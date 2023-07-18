Benton, Pa. — Burglars attempted to break into a pharmacy outside Benton early Monday morning, police say.

At 4:42 a.m., burglars tried to "manipulate" the electrical power box outside Vine Pharmacy, 4375 Red Rock Road, Benton Township, said Trooper Andrew Dalkiewicz of state police at Bloomsburg.

The burglars didn't manage to gain entry to the building, he noted.

Anyone with information, or who saw anything suspicious, can contact the barracks at 570-387-4261.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.