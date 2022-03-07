Sayre, Pa. — A father called Athens Township Police to report that his daughter was being harrassed by her manager at Burger King in Sayre.

An investigation into the accusations indicated that Edwin Glen Keagle, 26, of Sayre had put his hands on the juvenile’s thighs, bottom, and breasts over a work uniform on several instances. According to the report, Keagle made the advances while the two worked at the front counters, in the back of the store, and in the office area of the restaurant.

The accuser reported to authorities that Keagle sent text messages to her asking for “alone time,” according to the affidavit. Keagle allegedly told the employee he would send staff home so they could be alone. Authorities said the juvenile was scared and called a relative, who reported Keagle.

According to the report, Keagle admitted to touching the juvenile and sending text messages.

Keagle was charged with third-degree felony corruption of minors and held on $40,000 monetary bail at the Bradford County Prison. Keagle was also charged with second-degree indecent assault without consent of other and summary harassment. Court records show Keagle will face Judge Larry Hurley on March 8 for a preliminary hearing.

