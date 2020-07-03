Harrisburg, Pa. -- According to data from Attorney General Josh Shapiro and his office's Bureau of Consumer Protection, the Bureau has saved Pennsylvanians nearly $1.65 million during the COVID-19 crisis.

The savings were mostly acquired by mediating complaints from Pennsylvanians who have been cheated or scammed and by helping customers claim refunds for canceled events.

“With 1 in 3 Pennsylvanians out of work -- this is a critical time to step up and protect people’s pocketbooks. Every dollar counts, and our office is making sure consumers are treated fairly by bad actor companies, scams, and from cancellations,” said Attorney General Shapiro.

The Office of the Attorney General has returned funds to consumers for a large variety of scams and fraudulent practices, including refunding full payments and deposits for canceled summer camp and travel reservations, scams, and services and goods that were promised but never rendered. More than 4,000 consumers had cases mediated since March.

“This was a great process,” said Jesille Perez, a consumer who was refunded $2,267 for a canceled summer camp. “It was seamless, and I was satisfied with the very quick response I received. The Attorney General’s agents keep in touch with me regularly to follow up.”

“So surprised and thankful to get the refund so quickly during this crisis,” said two seniors from the Pittsburgh area who were refunded $6,856 for a cancelled trip. “The agent was great to work with.”

“The Attorney General’s Office saved me time, trouble, and aggravation,” said Peter Hatton, one consumer who was refunded $4,000 for payment on a car. “With their assistance, I got full satisfaction.”

“I think that once the Office got involved in my case, the store was more willing to work with me,” said Donald Heiges, a consumer who was refunded $1,009 for gift cards that were never received.

“Millions of Pennsylvanians have lost income during the health emergency, and we are stepping up, working non-stop, to make sure consumers are treated fairly.” said Attorney General Shapiro. “We have helped thousands of Pennsylvanians recover their hard earned money. Every dollar counts, if you need help with a cancellation or a refund, I want to know.”

Pennsylvanians can file a complaint online at https://www.attorneygeneral.gov/submit-a-complaint/consumer-complaint or by emailing scams@attorneygeneral.gov or calling (800) 441-2555.