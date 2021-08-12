Lewisburg, Pa. - Things are changing up a little this year for a local Kiwanis Club in Union County.

In lieu of their annual auction, the Kiwanis Club of Buffalo Valley/Lewisburg will hold a yard sale on Aug. 28 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 623 Matlack Ave, Lewisburg.

The event, normally the last week of August, is reserved for their annual auction. But last year's was canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions. The decision to cancel the auction again this year was made after considering the losses of local businesses and restaurants who usually donate auction items, according to event organizers.

"The needs of children and the community at large continue during the pandemic and these needs will continue to grow if assistance is not provided. The Kiwanis Club's resources are scant without the auction, which is one of the club's most profitable fundraising events," said a release by the Kiwanis Club.

it also said the Kiwanis Club Yard Sale will help recoup some of the funds lost, due to the cancellations of the annual auctions. Club members are contributing items for sale, and are also asking members of the community to donate sale items.

Sale items already promised for the sale include fishing equipment, tools, and home furnishing items.

Individuals who wish to donate items for the sale may take them to 623 Matlack Ave. from August 21 until the day of the sale. Please do not donate large appliances, television sets, or items that contain Freon. Call (570) 523-6074 for more information.