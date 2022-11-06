Williamsport, Pa. — Despite all three versions of the agenda for the Nov. 3 Williamsport City Council meeting stating there would be a budget presentation, the 2023 preliminary budget wasn't ready by Thursday's meeting.

The agenda discussed during the meeting contained only two action items: one for the continued leasing agreement of Bowman Field with MLB and Crosscutters and another for the purchase of two new police cruisers.

The only changes to the agendas on the city’s website were the removal of a resolution for a real estate transfer and the duplication of the budget sessions which were listed twice on one of the available agendas. Those are still scheduled for Monday, Nov. 14 and Wednesday, Nov. 16.

According to Council President Adam Yoder, council was informed by the administration Wednesday morning, Nov. 2 that the budget would not be ready for presentation at Thursday night's meeting. Yoder was not in attendance at the meeting as he is in Philadelphia this week for a preplanned trip.

Yoder said he hasn't been able to talk with Mayor Derek Slaughter as to what prevented the presentation of the budget.

"I don't know what the holdup is," Yoder said. "I'm anxious to find out what went on and caused the delay."

Yoder said that he's "hopeful" that Slaughter is focusing on the deficit spending that hasn't been addressed in past budgets.

He added that council tried to create a "better process" for budgeting talks, scheduling only one meeting in November containing the budget presentation and then a week break that would allow council to dissect the budget before entering into the two public work sessions.

"The processes and procedures that you implement to drive efficiency are only as good as the effort that is put into it by both branches of government," Yoder said.

In a comment to NCPA, Slaughter said they are "still working through it" and that an official comment will be released later.

The budget must be passed by Dec. 31.

Title 8, Chapter 13, enacted in 2014, states, “the council shall adopt the budget by motion of the council, which may not be later than Dec. 31.”

Williamsport’s finances have been plagued in recent years with problems including a state attorney general investigation into fraud and embezzlement through River Valley Transit under the Gabe Campana administration. The city’s finance department also recently uncovered a multitude of issues that includes a $160,000 penalty from the IRS dating back to 2017. The city's bank accounts were also in disarray.

In September, Slaughter told NCPA that starting the budget process without fully reconciling the city’s 50-plus bank accounts could lead to further issues of fraud, the misappropriation of funds, and the comingling of accounts.

Councilmember Elizabeth Miele initially asked to begin budget talks back in July. Slaughter said this was an impossibility due to the issues with the city's finances.

During the Oct. 25 Finance Committee meeting, Slaughter said that most of the city's bank accounts had been reconciled.

