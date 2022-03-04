Lewisburg, Pa. – There were moments when students and Bucknell University’s new Chief of Public Safety, Anthony Morgan, had to “agree to disagree” during a forum Thursday held on campus.

However, the forum was a step toward beginning what the university hopes to be a continuous dialogue between the campus community and department of public safety.

The forum, which was attended by just over 50 students and university staff, was the first in a series of Community Conversations with Morgan, who began in his position on Feb. 1. Students had the opportunity to ask questions following a 30-minute presentation by Morgan about his vision for the public safety department.

Several students propped up signs saying, "Disarmament now" and "Listen to Students" during the event. They also passed out a list of demands, which included having forums more than twice a semester, more engagement between students and public safety, body cameras, increased campus lighting, and transparency from the department.

Student Griffin Perrault asked Morgan why it’s necessary for campus officers “to walk around with guns on their hips?” He added it can cause fear and intimidation.

Morgan said every situation could turn out to be one in which the officer would need to be armed, noting that he wasn’t necessarily talking about an active shooter situation.

“Things happen on campuses across the nation, and we have to be prepared for it,” Morgan said, adding that it’s a safety issue. Morgan conceded that the issue of arming officers is one in which they may "agree to disagree."

The university-led Community Conversations forum comes just over a week after a group led a campus walkout event in response to allegations of corruption as part of a whistleblower lawsuit against the university. The plaintiff, former public safety officer Colby Snook, claims that former Chief of Public Safety Steve Barilar mishandled campus crime investigations and allowed a student to destroy cell phone evidence in a sexual harassment case.

Student Jillie Santos asked about the allegations in the lawsuit regarding Barilar’s alleged coverup up crimes such as the sexual harassment incident. Morgan said he was aware of the allegations.

Santos, who is forming a student-run public safety advisory committee, also brought up the need to have conversations with the public safety department that are not university-monitored. “The administration seems like a bit of a barrier,” Santos said.

Morgan mentioned he's already met with a number of student groups on campus. "I'm open to the opportunity to meet with more."

Perrault, who is the President of the Bucknell University Democratic Socialists (BUDS), also pointed out that his group held a student-led forum last week that Morgan was invited to. But last minute, Morgan canceled his attendance. Morgan had previously said he didn’t want distract from the conversation.

“What happens when we speak, we get together to meet these student demands and you’re not there?” Perrault asked.

Morgan pointed out that he has met with a number of student groups since taking on the position last month, including Perrault and BUDS. “I’m always willing to have a conversation, but that wasn’t the right environment,” Morgan said.

As questions continued, students also brought up concerns of the treatment of brown and black persons on campus and how the queer community will be protected and feel safe on campus following the Fran’s House incident in May 2021.

That incident involved several fraternity members who allegedly harassed and threatened students at Fran’s House, the LGBTQ+ affinity house on campus. When public safety officers responded to the scene, they allegedly fraternized with the suspects and promised them access to the house once finals were over.

“Public safety’s true service is to provide for service and protection of a community,” Morgan said. Morgan acknowledged that the history of policing has included oppression. However, although the percentages of police brutality overall are low, those kind of incidents are “a stain on this profession,” Morgan said.

During Morgan’s presentation, he said he wants to meet with as many stakeholders as possible to help maintain a safe campus environment and gain trust. “I want to make sure students feel heard,” Morgan said. He added that it’s important for him to learn what barriers would impede relationship building with his department.

Morgan said forming a safe campus environment is a “partnership” and wants to create community engagement by having officers out on campus more. Officers will be stopping in common areas such as residence halls and dining rooms. Morgan encouraged students and staff to “say hi” when they see a campus officer.

Morgan, who has 19 years of experience in public safety, most recently served as Chief of Police at Humboldt State University in Arcata, California. Morgan said his experiences have led him to approach some situations differently, such as providing a crisis counselor on scene when an officer responds to a victim of sexual assault.

One new initiative that Morgan is starting is Guardian Score. Officers will give out cards when they’re called to a scene that has a QR code on the back. The individual can scan the QR code and fill out a survey to score the transaction. The surveys are handled by a third-party vendor, Morgan said.

Morgan said the department is currently working on revamping their policies and procedures on everything from use of force to firearms and hopes to have these posted online by the fall. By 2024, Morgan is hoping to have Bucknell’s public safety department accredited by the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association.

Morgan, who pointed out that several public safety officers also were attending the forum to interact with the group, said Thursday’s meeting “is the first of many forums the university will have.”

“I have a team of officers who want to serve this community and wants a chance,” Morgan said.

Later in the day, a group of students sent an email to Bucknell President Jonathan Bravman, Vice President Eileen Petula, General Counsel Karin Rilley, and Morgan, attaching a copy of the students' demands. In the email as well as the demands attachment, the students asked that the university respond to the campus community directly regarding the recent allegations from the lawsuit and requested a response to their demands by 5 p.m. March 10.

"These allegations have deeply upset the Bucknell community and compounded students’ distrust in their university’s leadership – the very people who were supposed to make their campus community a safe and secure place. This should concern you as deeply as it does me," the letter stated.

They also requested a plan of action to be formed in response to a letter sent two years ago by the Coalition of Concerned Students about the mistreatment of the Black campus community.



