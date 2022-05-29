Bloomsburg, Pa. — A tossed penny could cost a driver more than $800 after he allegedly admitted throwing it at another car in a road rage incident.

When police tracked down Nicholas Corey Sexton, 22, he confessed to throwing a penny at Jemmi Bitler's Subaru earlier that morning, but said she'd been going 10 mph under the speed limit and had 'brake-checked' him, arrest papers say.

"It was a stupid thing to do," he reportedly told Bloomsburg Officer Thomas Pfeiffer.

Bitler called police on April 29 just after 9 a.m., saying a black BMW driver had allegedly thrown something at her car while they were sitting at a red light on E. Main and East streets. Bitler said the BMW driver had been tailgating her on Millville Road for several miles before they both came to the traffic light in Bloomsburg, she told Pfeiffer.

When she realized the driver had thrown something at her car, she followed the BMW after the light turned green and got the license plate number. The car was registered to Sexton, a Bloomsburg University student living on Iron Street.

Pfeiffer went to Sexton's apartment and asked him about the incident. He told police Bitler had been driving too slow and had brake-checked him, nearly causing him to rear-end her car, court papers say. When they came to the light, he grabbed a penny and threw it at her driver's side door, he allegedly admitted.

Bitler said the penny caused the paint to chip on her door and got an estimate from Bardo's Collision Repair for $832 to fix it.

Sexton, of Lansdale, was charged with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 29 at 11 a.m. in front of District Judge Russell Lawton.

Docket sheet

