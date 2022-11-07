Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Bloomsburg University student has been charged after he reportedly cut off a parking boot and removed his car without paying the fine.

Shane Timothy Maloney, 20, of Stroudsburg, left his Subaru Impreza in a private parking lot at Carver Place Parking Lot, 415 Lightstreet Road, for several days in September, police said. Maloney did not have a permit to park in the lot.

On Sept. 6, security put a parking boot on the vehicle's tire to prevent the owner from removing it without paying a fine, records show. Three days later, security contacted police because both the car and the boot were reportedly gone from the lot.

Surveillance video shows Maloney and another person pull into the lot next to the Subaru and stay near the rear tire of the car for 45 minutes, charges say. After that, both vehicles pull out of the lot, according to police.

When questioned, Maloney initially denied knowing anything about the boot, but eventually admitted he had take it off his car and still had it in his possession, arrest papers say.

The boot is valued at $650.

Maloney was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 17 at 10 a.m. in District Judge Russell Lawton's office.

Docket sheet

