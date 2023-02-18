Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Bloomsburg University college student was caught breaking into a clothing store last month in a drunken attempt to get back to his dorm, police say.

Eliot Nicholas Simonette, 19, appeared confused when police pulled up to the Cotton Exchange, 30 E. Sixth St., Bloomsburg, just after 2 a.m. on Jan. 28. They'd been called to the used clothing store after the building's alarm was tripped.

As Bloomsburg Sgt. Lewis Carl approached the front doors, he could see they were damaged at the bottom where the security pin was located. Simonette was standing just inside the door, holding something in his hands.

When Carl got closer, he realized it was a curtain rod and curtain.

"Can you help me?" Simonette asked. "I thought they were open, now the alarm is going off."

Simonette smelled strongly of alcohol, Carl noted. When questioned, Simonette said he didn't know why he went into the store since he was just trying to get back to his dorm room at Elwell Hall. He also told Carl he wasn't planning on stealing anything because he "isn't like that."

Simonette, of Cape Carteret, NC, was charged with criminal trespass, criminal mischief, and purchasing alcohol by a minor.

Docket sheet

