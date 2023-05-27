Assault charges
Lock Haven, Pa. — A woman was left bloody and battered after an assault, police said.

Officer Cynthia Griffin of the Lock Haven Police Department spoke with an accuser just before 5 a.m. on May 19, according to an affidavit. The woman said Zachary Charles Manley of Lock Haven had assaulted her, Griffin wrote in an affidavit.

Griffin spoke with Manley outside a home near the 300 block of North Grove Street, according to the complaint. The 28-year-old Lock Haven resident had blood on his hands and cuts on his face and lip, Griffin said.

Manley allegedly admitted to being in a physical altercation with the accuser.

She had a raised bruise on her left temple and a knot on the back of her head, according Griffin.

The victim claimed Manley struck her with a closed fist, hit her multiple times with a chair, and broke a standing fan over her. She allegedly blacked out at one point during the assault.

Griffin said a white chair and broken standing fan could be seen during the interview.

Manley is being charged with second-degree misdemeanor simple assault. He is being held at the Clinton County Prison on $10,000 monetary bail.

A formal arraignment at the Clinton County Courthouse is scheduled for June 27.

