Lock Haven, Pa. — A woman was left bloody and battered after an assault, police said.

Officer Cynthia Griffin of the Lock Haven Police Department spoke with an accuser just before 5 a.m. on May 19, according to an affidavit. The woman said Zachary Charles Manley of Lock Haven had assaulted her, Griffin wrote in an affidavit.

Related reading: Felony charge for man who allegedly choked a woman in Williamsport

Griffin spoke with Manley outside a home near the 300 block of North Grove Street, according to the complaint. The 28-year-old Lock Haven resident had blood on his hands and cuts on his face and lip, Griffin said.

Manley allegedly admitted to being in a physical altercation with the accuser.

She had a raised bruise on her left temple and a knot on the back of her head, according Griffin.

The victim claimed Manley struck her with a closed fist, hit her multiple times with a chair, and broke a standing fan over her. She allegedly blacked out at one point during the assault.

Griffin said a white chair and broken standing fan could be seen during the interview.

Manley is being charged with second-degree misdemeanor simple assault. He is being held at the Clinton County Prison on $10,000 monetary bail.

A formal arraignment at the Clinton County Courthouse is scheduled for June 27.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.