Williamsport, Pa. — Williamsport Police said a juvenile reported a domestic abuse situation, allegedly telling officers she was grabbed by the neck to the point of feeling dizzy.

Justin Walte Fredericks, 38, of Williamsport was charged with strangulation, endangering the welfare of children, and simple assault after an investigation into the claims made on April 28. Geneva Marie Sitler, 40, of Williamsport was charged with second-degree felony endangering the welfare of children for her alleged role in the incident.

According to the affidavit, Fredericks pulled the juvenile from underneath a dining room table. He then allegedly put his hands around the accuser’s neck.

During an interview, police said the accuser had mentioned being abused for years by Fredericks.

“(Accuser) has bruises and marks covering her body. Especially a large bruise under and partially on their neck,” Officer Brandon Wheeler said.

Fredericks was detained to the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bail. Sitler was released after she posted $25,000 unsecured bail.

Fredericks will appear before Judge Christian Frey on May 10 for a preliminary hearing. Court records show Fredericks plead guilty to cruelty to animals in 2017 and 2019.

Sitler will appear for a preliminary hearing with Frey on May 31.

Geneva Marie Sitler docket sheet

Justin Walte Fredericks docket sheet

