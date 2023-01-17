Coal Township, Pa. — Police observed bruises on a woman’s arms in the exact area where she was allegedly grabbed by a man.

It all started the morning of Dec. 29 when Michael Leiby kicked a woman after their one-year-old son woke up, police said. When she went to change the baby, Leiby attacked her, according to the report.

The accuser explained that the 38-year-old Leiby pushed her against a dresser and punched her before holding her arms with enough force to leave marks.

Officer Michael Menapace observed a bite mark on the woman’s shoulder, too. During the course of the interview with Coal Township Police, the accuser said Leiby had started to use drugs again, which caused him to became irritable.

Leiby was charged with second-degree misdemeanor simple assault and harassment. He posted $5,000 unsecured bail following a Dec. 30 preliminary arraignment.

Docket sheet

