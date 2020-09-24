Lewisburg, Pa. – The Union County Library System, which consists of Herr Memorial Library in Mifflinburg, The Public Library for Union County in Lewisburg, and the West End Library in Laurelton, will begin to allow patrons to browse its book and DVD collections again on October 1, 2020.

To ensure the safety of employees and patrons, a patron must wear a mask and use hand sanitizer before entering the collection. Gloves will be available by request. Browsing sessions limited to 15 minutes are encouraged, and building capacity will be limited at each library.

Current services:

Place orders by phone, online, or in-person for pick-up at the library circulation desk

Interlibrary Loans

Computer use by appointment only. Please call ahead to schedule appointment

Copy machines available for use

Assistance from Distance, remote technology support, offered by Technology Training Services Coordinator, Jeff Seebold. To make an appointment call Jeff at (570) 884-4370, Monday – Friday between the hours 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. or email tech@publibuc.org

The following guidelines remain the same:

Masks are required to enter the library

Individuals unable to wear masks due to medical reasons can call the library for curbside delivery

30 item limit per library card account

All items must be returned to the book drop

Book donations will NOT be accepted at this time

Heavy traffic areas and high-touch surfaces such as computers, door handles, etc. are cleaned frequently

Library materials are quarantined for four days

The collection of overdue fines has resumed

Hours of operations at each library will be as follows:

Herr Memorial Library: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday - Thursday and 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday to the general public, with the exception of 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. on Mondays for vulnerable populations. Closed Fridays and Sundays.

Public Library for Union County: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday - Friday and 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday to the general public, with the exception of 10 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays for vulnerable populations. Closed Sundays.

West End Library: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday, with the exception of 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. on Fridays for vulnerable populations. Closed Wednesday and Sunday.

For more information, please call your library or click here.