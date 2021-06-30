Washington, DC. - “Generations ago, the federal government recognized that without affordable access to electricity, Americans couldn’t fully participate in modern society and the modern economy. Broadband internet is the new electricity," said U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack.

"It is necessary for Americans to do their jobs, to participate equally in school learning, health care, and to stay connected,” Vilsack said last week during a group announcement by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Federal Communications Commission, and the National Telecommunications, and Information Administration.

The three groups have entered an interagency agreement to coordinate the distribution of broadband deployment federal funds.

In accordance with the Broadband Interagency Coordination Act, agency leaders pledged that they will consult with each other and share information about the distribution of the FCC's rural broadband programs; the USDA's Rural Utilities Services grant/loan programs; and NTIA programs.

“The last fifteen months demonstrated like never before that broadband is no longer a luxury, but a necessity. Congress rightfully funded broadband deployment at levels we’ve seldom seen in recent years in response to the pandemic,” said FCC Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel.

Rosenworcel added, “In order to be good stewards of funds supporting these projects, I’m proud to announce with my colleagues that the FCC, NTIA, and USDA will strengthen our coordination to ensure that we make the most effective use of these new funds. I thank Secretary Vilsack and Acting Assistant Secretary Remaley for their leadership and partnership. Working together, we’ll be better able to meet our shared goal of getting 100 percent of Americans connected to the high-speed internet access they need to thrive."

“Access to reliable, affordable high-speed broadband is critical to the economic well-being of communities and small businesses across America. Today’s announcement lays important groundwork for collaboration between agencies to ensure the federal government’s efforts to expand broadband access are as effective and efficient as possible, reaching every corner of the country,” said U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo.

“President Biden has made it clear that bringing affordable, reliable, high-speed broadband to every American is a priority, and we can make it a reality through the historic investments in the American Jobs Plan. I want to thank Acting Chairwoman Rosenworcel and Secretary Vilsack for their continued leadership on our shared goal of connecting every American and look forward to continuing to work alongside them on this issue," Raimondo added, a former Rhode Island governor.

As part of the signed agreement, each agency partner will share information about existing or planned projects.

The partners will also, upon request, identify entities providing broadband services in a specified geographic area, the levels of service in that area (broadband speeds and technologies used), the geographic scope of service, and a list of all entities that have or will receive funds from these programs.

The agreement also requires the federal agency partners to consider basing the distribution of funds from the programs on standardized broadband coverage data. The agreement officially went into effect on June 24, 2021.