Harrisburg, Pa. – Rep. Clint Owlett’s (R-Tioga/Bradford/Potter) effort to honor Tioga County veterans with a bridge designation was approved unanimously in the state House Wednesday and is now headed to the state Senate.

House Bill 155 designates the bridge located on Route 6 over the Tioga River in Mansfield, Tioga County, as the Mansfield Veterans Memorial Bridge.

Related reading: Bridge in Potter County named after World War II veteran who was killed in Germany.

“So many men and women from Tioga County have sacrificed so much to serve us and our country,” Owlett said. “Dedicating this frequently traveled bridge in honor of our veterans provides an important reminder to all of us of that sacrifice.”

The bill must be approved by the Senate and the governor before it can become law.

Owlett previously introduced legislation, now law, to designate the Troy Area Veterans Memorial Bridge to honor veterans from Bradford County.