Sharon Twp., Pa. - On Saturday, June 12, the bridge on State Route 4021 over the Honeoye Creek in Sharon Township, Potter County, was dedicated as the Tec 5 C. Virgil Voorhees Memorial Bridge.

Voorhees grew up in a home on Honeoye Road just outside of Shinglehouse.

He served as a driver and radioman for the first platoon headquarters of Battery A, 155th Airborne Anti-Aircraft Battalion, United States Army, and was killed in action on March 24, 1945, as he was driving his jeep across open terrain in Germany.