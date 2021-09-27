Williamsport, Pa. -- The trial of accused homicide suspect I-Keem Damont Fogan, 23, of Wiliamsport, ended in a guilty verdict on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021.

Following closing statements Monday, the jury deliberated for more than three hours before announcing their verdict.

For his role in the 2019 killing of Rhonda McPeak and shooting injury of JoBeth Wetzel at the Uni-Mart on West Fourth St. in Williamsport, Fogan was facing 10 counts including criminal homicide; criminal attempt - criminal homicide; robbery - inflict serious bodily injury; two counts of aggrivated assault; firearms not to be carried without a license; possession of weapon; unlawful restraint/serious bodily injuy; conspiracy - robbery-inflict serious bodily injury; and consipiracy - robbery-threat immediate serious injury.

He was found guilty on all charges. Fogan will be incarcerated for his natural life, no parole for the 1st and 2nd degree felony charges of criminal homicide.

All remaining charges will run concurrent to the two life sentences.

Furthermore, Fogan was ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $7,000 to cover funeral expenses for the family of Rhonda McPeak.

The 23-year-old Williamsport native was led away from the Lycoming County Courthouse in handcuffs and shackles. Fogan will be transported to SCI Camp Hill.

