Wiliamsport, Pa. -- Additional human remains were recovered from the Livermore Road property Sunday, according to Chief Christopher Kriner of the Old Lyocming Township Police Department.

The human remains appear to be from a small child. These human remains, as well as the remains found yesterday on the property, will be sent to a forensic pathologist for further analysis, the news release said.

Investigators believe human remains of two childdren recovered on the Livermore Road property are most likely that of the two missing Snyder children. Old Lycoming Township Police and Detectives from the Lycoming County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the incident as a homicide, the news release said.

According to Kriner, the search at the Livermore Rd. property has concluded.

On Saturday, police confirmed the recovery of remains of a small child from the same property after a woman was taken into custody for endangering the welfare of children charges.

The human remains were sent to a pathologist for further analysis, according to Old Lycoming Township Police Chief Chris Kriner.

The two children allegedly belonged to Marie Sue Snyder, 32, who was taken into custody on Nov. 4 by the U.S. Marshals Service-Lycoming County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Task Force. Old Lycoming Township Police had applied for a warrant after Lycoming County Children and Youth (CYS) investigated possible neglect of a third minor child in Snyder’s care.

Authorities said more details will be provided as they become available.

Brett Crossley and Melissa Farenish contributed to this report.